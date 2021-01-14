PRWeek U.S. Agency Business Report opens for submissions

Added 12 hours ago by PRWeek staff

The industry's biggest annual review of the agency sector is underway and PR firms are invited to submit their U.S. and global information.

PRWeek is sending out the call for agencies to report 2020 data for inclusion in the annual U.S. and global agency rankings.

Emails containing the questionnaire are being sent to agencies this week, asking for revenue, headcount and other information.

If your agency operates in the U.S. or globally and wants to be included in the 2021 report and has not received the form, email abr@prweek.com and it will be sent to you.

In addition to the annual U.S. and global agency rankings tables, the 2021 report will contain comprehensive sector data and infographics, in-depth features and analysis, as well as reviews of the impact of the COVID-19 health pandemic and progress on diversity in light of last year's racial reckoning in the U.S.

Click here to view the PRWeek U.S. Agency Business Report 2020.

