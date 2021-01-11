PRWeek Global Awards 2021: early bird deadline imminent

Time is running out for companies to take advantage of the early bird entry deadline for the PRWeek Global Awards.

The first deadline for submissions is this Wednesday, January 13. The final deadline for entries is Wednesday, January 27.

Shortlisted entries will be unveiled in March and the awards winners will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony in May, where the best global campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be honored.

An elite panel of judges from across the globe will review and score each entry submitted. Heineken’s Amsterdam-based chief corporate affairs and transformation officer Stacey Tank is chair of jury for the 2021 PRWeek Global Awards.

Other jury members include Larry Loh, APAC head of communications at Twitter; Jennifer Tear, VP, communication & public affairs, Johnson & Johnson; Jen Crichton, brand communications director, Frito-Lay North America; Dimitris Konstantellos, external relations country lead, Total E&P Greece; Penny Mairoudhiou, group PR manager at Costa Coffee; and Mark Chakravarty, global head of communications & patient advocacy, Novartis.

Also judging will be Andy Polansky, CEO, IPG Dextra; Vikki Chowney, global head of content & publishing, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Juanita Suarez, GM, Edelman Colombia; Rebecca Wilson, EVP, Singapore & Australia, WE; Margaret Key, CEO, Asia, Middle East & Africa, MSL; Paul George, global business leader, health, Omnicom PR Group; and Patrick O’Neill, managing partner, Sherlock Communications.

This year’s awards feature 33 categories covering global campaigns, PR programmes, agencies, teams and individuals in both in-house and consultancy roles. They also feature the best of the best in Asia-Pacific, LatAm, Middle East and Europe outside the U.K.

The awards are open to in-house marketing and PR departments, agencies, consultancies, and the individuals who work within them. Campaign categories are open to local work in addition to activations that cross national or regional borders.

"The Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organisations in cross-region communications and the best work in individual international markets that have stepped up and responded to the incredible challenges facing business in these disruptive times," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek U.S.

Thirty-two categories are open for nominations, including four gold categories – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency. One category – Global Campaign of the Year – is chosen by the chair of jury and PRWeek’s editors.

In the 2020 awards, Global Campaign of the Year was won by Procter & Gamble for its Pantene Let Your Hair Down – Sueltate El Pelo campaign, produced by Omnicom’s MMK+ (Ketchum Brazil) agency group.

For more information on the awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek Global Awards website.

For more details on the awards, contact Freya Spath. For enquiries about partnership opportunities contact Craig Roth in the U.S. or Steve Forsdick for the UK and EMEA.