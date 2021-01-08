How long should social media sites ban leaders who violate policies?

Social networks are getting more serious about how they punish users who violate their rules, particularly highly visible accounts such as President Donald Trump.

After the chaos in Washington, DC, calls to ban Trump from social media platforms increased, as he continued to repeat falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election.

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours for violating its civic integrity policy, adding that future violations could result in a permanent suspension. Facebook and Instagram originally blocked Trump from posting for 24 hours following two violations of its policies, but then extended the ban “indefinitely.”

Which length of time is a fair punishment, when such policies are violated?