In the first episode of 2021, Google's VP of global communications and public affairs Corey duBrowa joins PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Steve Barrett to talk about the riots in the nation’s capital and Google’s response, the responsibility of big tech in information quality management and his company's health division.

The trio also discusses the legacy of PR legend Howard Rubenstein, PRWeek's feature with comms leader Kristal Howard of Kroger and Ketchum’s hiring of Neera Chaudhary.