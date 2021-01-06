The Haymarket Media Vaccine Project: Steps and stumbles on a long journey to win hearts, minds and arms—and save lives

Happy New Year, and welcome to The Vaccine Project Newsletter, a spinoff of the Coronavirus Briefing.

Each week, we’ll offer the latest news on the nationwide and worldwide COVID-19 vaccination campaigns—the most ambitious mass immunization programs in our history—and share best practices in communicating the essential messages that will help ensure success. We may be tired and stir crazy and numb to the still-surging COVID numbers, but with at least five vaccines available or on the cusp and more in development, an end to the pandemic is on the horizon. We’ll continue to publish the Haymarket Media Coronavirus Briefing each week as well.

Now that we’ve nailed the science of making highly effective vaccines, we need to focus on mastering the logistics of distribution and earning public trust. Neither is a slam dunk. Opinion polls do show an encouraging and slowly increasing arc toward vaccine acceptance, despite a strong undertow of hesitancy and resistance.

This is a saga with many moving pieces and parts, and in this newsletter we’ll touch on all of the key elements: the vaccines themselves, the rollout and inevitable ruts in the road, the practical challenges that arise as we seek to build herd immunity and the messaging that will help win hearts, minds… and arms. We’ll also showcase smart work from smart people that those of us responsible for the communication side of this molecular Manhattan Project need to know about.

Prologue: a pep talk from history

We can do it. Amid a 1947 smallpox outbreak in New York City, swift and decisive action by public health officials made it possible to vaccinate more than six million people in less than a month—five million of them within two weeks after Mayor William O’Dwyer called for citywide vaccination. Read all about it in the 2020 New York Times and the 1947 American Journal of Public Health.

The rollout

The vaccine question has morphed from a fretful “when will we have them?” to a challenging but ultimately motivating “how do we deliver them?” Yes, we are slow out of the starting blocks—13 million doses distributed in the US and four million receiving their first dose by January 2, versus a stated goal of 20 million. (Those figures rose to 17 million distributed and 4.8 million administered as of Tuesday morning). There is no shortage of logistical challenges throughout an overburdened health system, but we’re moving on it and momentum is, well, everything.

The takeaway: We gotta pick up the pace. But the good news is that there is a pace, and a pulse. Dr. Anthony Fauci believes we can achieve President-elect Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

The challenges

Debunking myths. Managing expectations and reports of adverse reactions. Following dose number one with dose number two. Persuading the hesitant. Gaining trust among communities with reasons to distrust the system. Getting people to vaccination sites. It’s a long to-do list.

The majority of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not going to require COVID-19 vaccination of their staff but will seek to “incentivize, educate and motivate them,” Amy Novotney reports in McKnight’s Senior Living. Long-term care staff have mixed feelings about getting vaccinated and many would prefer to wait and see, Alicia Lasek notes in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, even though 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in the US have occurred in a long-term care setting.

Vaccine mandates for staff can be counterproductive, Novotney notes. Some facilities are planning cash incentives and raffles instead. Houston Methodist Hospital is offering a $500 bonus for any and all of its 26,000 employees who get their COVID-19 shots.

At the grassroots level, where the needle meets the arm, there is early confusion about when, where, and how to get the vaccine.

Another worry: just getting people to clinics and other vaccination sites.

Baya Swift Yasgur probes the ethical issues of vaccine allocation in conversation with ethicist David Marcus, in Renal & Urology News. Social justice, he says, is a key principle that needs to be incorporated into vaccine allocation decisions.

Opinion polls have shown strong currents of reluctance among minority populations to be vaccinated. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is Black, received his COVID-19 vaccine on December 18, live on YouTube. “It would truly be the greatest tragedy of all if disparities in COVID outcomes actually worsened because the people who would most benefit from the vaccine can’t get it or won’t take it,” he said later.

The takeaway: What we can’t afford here is a failure to communicate.

The vaccine dashboard

There are so many COVD-19 vaccines in development that the WHO updates its “candidate vaccine landscape” twice a week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use validation from the World Health Organization, a first step in a plan to speed distribution of several vaccines to developing countries.

Novavax has launched the Phase 3 trial of its two-dose vaccine in the US and Mexico, Brian Park reports in MPR. The plan is to enroll up to 30,000 participants, two-thirds of whom will receive active vaccine and one-third will receive placebo.

Moderna has begun a trial of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 18 and is looking to generate key data by springtime. Moderna is also increasing its 2021 vaccine production from 500 million to 600 million doses, Diana Ernst reports in MPR.

Johnson & Johnson expects to have interim data from its Phase 3 trial this month and to apply for Emergency Use Authorization in February.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was approved for emergency use in Mexico this week. Approval in the US could happen by April.

India, with the second highest number of cases (10 million) and third highest number of deaths (150,000), has approved the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and a vaccine made by an India-based company.

Israel has already vaccinated 12% of its population, versus 1% in the US. A nationalized health system and national vaccine registry are helping. The country’s geographical size and population are comparable to New Jersey’s.

New Zealand has negotiated agreements with four vaccine manufacturers to secure enough supply to vaccinate everyone in the nation of five million and to share any surplus with neighboring island nations. Sharing: what a concept.

The takeaway: When vaccines are in development we call them “candidates.” Perhaps we can think about getting vaccinated as casting a vote for a healthier world.

...and some songs

Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Pat Benatar

Double Shot of My Baby’s Love, Swingin’ Medallions

Eva, Anjelique Kidjo and Asa, in support of the global End Polio Now campaign

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Gerry and the Pacemakers. (Barbra Streisand performed her own version as a tribute to front-line pandemic heroes, as she did after 9/11)

Here Comes the Sun, The Beatles

Lots going on, good people. See you here tomorrow and then again next Wednesday. Stay well.