Xiaomi helps Santa save Christmas with its #ChargingHappiness campaign

Technology company Xiaomi got Santa to connect people through TikTok this Christmas with its #ChargingHappiness campaign.

In a short film created by Xioami, “digital rookie” Santa Claus encouraged users to post videos that highlight the brand's new Redmi Power Bank charging device and how it brought others happiness.

The results were a typical litany of TikTok hilarity that left Santa with a low phone battery himself. In the video, his helpful elves swoop in with a Redmi power bank just in time to save Christmas.

To spread the cheer, Xiaomi shared the videos via an installation in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal on Monday. The brand also captured images of travelers who stopped to watch the videos for a documentary-style film it is planning to release across its social media channels.