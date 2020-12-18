The winner of the 2020 PRWeek US Holiday Contest is... Spectrum Science!

WINNER

During an unusual holiday season, after months of empty offices and work from home, Spectrum Science found a way to spin holiday cheer with Einstein the Elf.



In this year's winning entry, Spectrum Science has created an interactive website to explore its New York office and discover gifts left behind by the elf — everything from cocktail recipes to Spotify playlists.

Check out the company's full entry here, and discover all of the surprises hidden by Einstein!

Einstein the Elf knew that this holiday season would be different and found a new way to spread holiday cheer. While Spectrumites were away safely social distancing, he left some holiday surprises in our New York office for all to enjoy.

So while this holiday season might not be the same, he knew the Spectrumites would be happy he came. Step through the (virtual) doors to discover what surprises Einstein has in store: https://www.spectrumscience.com/holiday2020.

Runners-up

Hollywood Agency

Hollywood Agency recognizes what a “Schitty” year it’s been but we’re ready for a Hollywood-style comeback in 2021. Happy Holidays!

HP

Niecy Nash teams up with HP to make holiday magic and shares how she is going to create new memories this season around the craft table.

Coyne PR

‘Twas the year 2020



To say ‘Twas unprecedented is an understatement. At Coyne PR, we weathered the storm the best way we know – by staying true to our mission of being the best place ‘Twork.



Special thanks to all our amazing clients. ‘Twouldn’t be possible to do any of this without you!



Enjoy this holiday video message with our very own Tom Coyne making his voiceover debut. May it bring a smile to your face in a year ‘Twhere we all could really use more smiles.



Please stay healthy and ‘Twe look forward to seeing you in 2021.

Congrats to Spectrum Science and the runners-up, and thanks to everyone who submitted to this year's holiday contest!