The PR Week: 12.18.2020: Andy Polansky, IPG Dxtra

For the last episode of The PR Week in 2020, IPG Dxtra's Andy Polansky sat down with editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch to reflect on the collective's business during a difficult year and discuss the rebrand of IPG Dxtra, the history behind the group's name and the future of workplace culture, including the study conducted by Weber Shandwick about work from home.

They also talked about PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2020, Petco's removal of pets from its logo, the PRWeek Racial Equity Summit, WPP's "punchy" growth plan and interviewing via TikTok.