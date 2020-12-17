Will KFC’s next Colonel Sanders have a stick figure body?

Maybe he has all along, according to a viral tweet.

KFC has been reimagining Colonel Sanders for years, hiring movie and TV stars and even a robot to don the legendary white suit. But one customer might have outdone them all by noticing something very interesting about the colonel: what if he’s a stick figure?

So if KFC’s marketing team is out of ideas, perhaps they can find inspiration in a viral tweet from Freddie Campion, who said his wife thought that the colonel’s bowtie in KFC’s logo was his whole body. 

“Now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him,” tweeted Campion. 

The tweet had garnered 404,000 likes and 49,000 retweets as of Thursday morning. Many social media users agree with Campion’s wife and said they can’t unsee the image when they look at the logo. (Us too)!

Others tweeted their own unique logo interpretations.

Campion is using his powers of Twitter virality for good, helping KFC staffers who need help paying their medical bills.

A KFC spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

