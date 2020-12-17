Will KFC’s next Colonel Sanders have a stick figure body?

KFC has been reimagining Colonel Sanders for years, hiring movie and TV stars and even a robot to don the legendary white suit. But one customer might have outdone them all by noticing something very interesting about the colonel: what if he’s a stick figure?

So if KFC’s marketing team is out of ideas, perhaps they can find inspiration in a viral tweet from Freddie Campion, who said his wife thought that the colonel’s bowtie in KFC’s logo was his whole body.

“Now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him,” tweeted Campion.

My wife just confessed that for her entire childhood she thought Colonel Sanders’ bow tie was his whole body and now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him. pic.twitter.com/qVad6t93SA — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020

The tweet had garnered 404,000 likes and 49,000 retweets as of Thursday morning. Many social media users agree with Campion’s wife and said they can’t unsee the image when they look at the logo. (Us too)!

Others tweeted their own unique logo interpretations.

I thought the USPS logo was a guy facing left with a pointy swoopy hat, kind of like a shadow. Did not see the eagle for like 20 years pic.twitter.com/EYswNrYXIK — ? ??? (@birdlaw101) December 16, 2020

Just wait until you realize that Cap't Crunch's eyebrows are on his hat. pic.twitter.com/t8sadBPVW9 — Jon (@HomerpaloozaJon) December 16, 2020

Campion is using his powers of Twitter virality for good, helping KFC staffers who need help paying their medical bills.

If you work at a KFC and you have a GoFundMe to pay for medical bills drop the link here??



This has enough retweets now that the people at KFC HQ have definitely seen it, so seems like a good opportunity to remind them they need to pay their employees a living wage. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020

A KFC spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.