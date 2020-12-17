Watch: The Big Issue turns Virgin Media Twitter channel into ‘digital high street’
The Big Issue is taking over Virgin Media’s Twitter channel today (Thursday) for 24 hours, transforming it into a ‘digital high street’ where people can connect with and donate to real life street vendors.
