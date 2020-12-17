Weber Shandwick moves London office and makes flexible working permanent
Weber Shandwick is moving its London base to the former RBS headquarters as it permanently shifts staff onto a flexible working arrangement that includes two days of remote working each week.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>