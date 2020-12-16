Top-level promotions at WA Communications reflect two-year growth surge
Caroline Gordon, WA Communications’ head of health, has been promoted to partner, while her deputy, Dean Sowman, has been promoted to director after the practice recorded 45 per cent growth on 2019 figures, PRWeek can reveal.
