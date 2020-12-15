Hall of Femme 2021 open for nominations

About the Event

PRWeek’s Hall of Femme and Women to Watch will honor inspiring women nominated by their peers and colleagues who set the bar higher within their organizations. These U.S. comms pros are up for every challenge and ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.



Nomination Criteria

Organizations can nominate women from their comms team who consistently bring their A game and inspire those around them to do the same. To be considered as a Femme, the candidate must be SVP, EVP, MD, president, CEO or chair at an agency, brand or nonprofit. Women to Watch should be VP, senior account director, account executive, account director and below.



Hall of Femme and Women to Watch nominees must work in North America. Women honored in prior years are not eligible for nomination in the same category.



First Nomination Deadline: January 20, 2021

Cost Per Nomination: $199

After this date, entries will be accepted until January 27, 2021, but a $50 late fee will be applied.

Submit your nominations here.

View the 2020 honorees.