Customers really don’t like Petco’s new logo. What’s the retailer to do?

After Petco eliminated the famous blue cat and red dog from its logo, consumers were outraged.
The pet store chain did reassure concerned fans that the animals are “here to stay” in other capacities. But what should it do next? Should it communicate further with the public to show customers that it’s listening? Or stay silent and enjoy the free publicity?
