Lobbying firms employed by Grenfell insulation firm following deadly fire, inquiry hears
Portland and Grayling carried out lobbying work on behalf of an insulation firm that supplied materials used in the Grenfell Tower cladding, a public inquiry into the fire, which killed 72 people, heard yesterday.
