Did Pringles miss a major opportunity with mascot body reveal?

The moment we’ve all been waiting for, or at least John Oliver was waiting for, is finally here: Pringles revealed what mascot Julius Pringles looks like from the neck down.

The “Last Week Tonight” host said Sunday night that he would give $10,000 to Feeding America if Pringles revealed his body. Oliver’s video about the brand mascot had received more than 3.5 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

All eyes were on Pringles’ social media manager. Twitter users eagerly awaited the brand’s response and some people had zany predictions about what the mascot might look like, with some imagining he had the body of an octopus or maybe there would be a plot twist and Oliver was actually the mascot.

But, nope. On Tuesday night, Pringles showed the mascot’s full body and it turns out it’s just a normal dude wearing a red suit. Pringles also pledged to match Oliver's $10,000 donation to Feeding America.

The moment @IamJohnOliver and @LastWeekTonight have been waiting for. In honor of every second John has thought of Mr. P's body, we are donating $1 to @feedingamerica, which happens to be $10K. pic.twitter.com/Ori2jKJ8fz — Pringles (@Pringles) December 8, 2020

Could Pringles have done more with this viral moment?