Coronavirus Briefing: Shots in arms, psychic scars, calls for action

It wasn’t until yesterday morning that I realized, with no small degree of shame, that we’d rejoined the ranks of the pandemic hoarders. As part of my routine as the designated dinner-maker, I headed downstairs for food to unearth for the night’s meal. There was nothing in the fridge, so I opened the freezer in the hope that I wouldn’t have to choose between a late-day trip to the market and DoorDash.

This action triggered what can only be characterized as a meat avalanche. A glacier of brisket smacked me in the cheek and a cinder block of chicken cutlets landed on my beslippered foot. Practical fellow that I am, I iced my face with the packets of frozen peas and corn that comprised the frosty deluge’s second wave.

In conclusion, we have canceled our standing order with the local butcher. If you need some deep-frozen ground beef, don’t hesitate to reach out.

The toll

The infection, hospitalization and death numbers continue to read like science-fiction. Individual and community suffering might somehow be just as bad. Mercy.

The takeaway: A full accounting of our grief and loss is going to take years to assemble. I wonder if we’ll have the appetite to engage with it.

The learning

Amid all of this, we’re taking small steps forward every day – and vaccine makers are taking giant leaps. Optimism is a choice.

The takeaway: Is it possible that we come out of this thing with more respect for science? Or is the mistrust seeded in certain corners of the media going to negate any positive impact?

The demands

There are any number of individuals and groups that need to be heard, so good for anyone attempting to hold our leaders to account. Squeaky wheel, grease, etc.

The takeaway: Amid the chaos, COVID-related and otherwise, 2020’s abundance of zealous advocacy has been extremely inspiring and encouraging.

The rest

Stuff you can do

…and some songs.

Please Please Please – Fiona Apple

C’mon C’mon - The Von Bondies

Cry, Cry, Cry – Johnny Cash

La, La, La, He, He, Hee – Prince

Talk Talk – Talk Talk

Wishing a happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate and good health and humor to all.