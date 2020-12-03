Coronavirus Briefing: A pie in the face, a matter of trust, a chance to come together

As we counted our Thanksgiving blessings, other counts were proceeding—ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths and ever-decreasing numbers of hospital beds available to absorb what Dr. Anthony Fauci calls a possible “surge upon a surge” in coming weeks. The number hospitalized in the United States soared to more than 100,000 on December 2, a record and a quantum leap over the 60,000 of spring and summer.

As we noted in yesterday’s Special Edition of the Haymarket Media Coronavirus Briefing, vaccines represent a “cavalry,” in Dr. Fauci’s words, that can help lift us out of our despair. The cavalry may be coming, but who’ll ride the horse?

Reality check #1

Where are we, exactly, on this long, strange journey? Taking stock at the end of the year, wondering and worrying what comes next.

The takeaway: The winter will test our resolve and our mettle. The darkest hour is just before dawn.

Reality check #2

The pandemic has forced us to rethink how we do just about everything—work, go to school, conduct business, provide healthcare, communicate. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The takeaway: Learn as we go. Make course corrections. Find our way. Pull us through.

Steps forward along the pathway

Vaccines might be in the vanguard but they only represent one flank of the much-anticipated COVID cavalry.

An antibody cocktail from Regeneron for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 has received emergency use authorization. MPR’s Diana Ernst notes that the IV infusion mixing casirivimab and imdevimab should be given as soon as possible after a positive test and within 10 days of symptom onset.

Baricitinib, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor approved for treating rheumatoid arthritis, may reduce inflammation and improve outcomes in severe cases of COVID-19, Amit Akirov reports in Rheumatology Advisor. The FDA last month approved emergency use of baricitinib in combination with remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients needing supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The FDA is also fast-tracking its review of a tissue factor inhibitor from ARCA biopharma, previously studied for treatment of thrombosis. This could help address the potentially lethal clotting problems that arise in COVID-19, Brian Park notes in MPR.

An investigational cancer immunotherapy, CPI-006, may also be effective in treating COVID-19. Cancer Therapy Advisor’s Andrea S. Blevins Primeau notes that early results are promising and Phase 3 trials are planned.

Without fanfare, good works abound. Third Sector’s Emily Burt describes how the nonprofit UK-Med has reached out a humanitarian hand across Africa and Asia to aid in pandemic relief. The organization also helped local healthcare workers cope with a spike in COVID-19 cases following the massive industrial explosion in Beirut.

The takeaway: Add to the list of frontline heroes the researchers who have pulled out all the stops to develop new drugs or repurpose existing ones to do battle against the virus. And let’s not forget the relief workers who quietly perform acts of kindness and love.

The rest

Taiwan, with a population of more than 23 million, has had less than 700 cases of COVID-19 and just seven deaths. How did that happen?

The Onion: “Nation Can’t Believe They Spent So Long Overlooking Obvious Solution Of mRNA Instructions For Spike Protein Encapsulated In Lipid Nanoparticle.”

The CDC has published a suggested framework for a “phased resumption” of cruise ship activity. Seriously?

One cruise line that never stopped operating is the U.S. Navy. An outbreak of COVID-19 on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt infected more than 25% of the crew of nearly 4,800. Nearly half of those testing positive never had symptoms; in all, 23 were hospitalized, four needed intensive care and one died. Transmission was sped by the large number of asymptomatic and presymptomatic sailors—and by close quarters.

Autocar’s Andrew Frankel explains why “your first post-lockdown drive should be a track day.” As he notes, driving a performance car around a track “is one sport you can pursue while guarding very effectively against the risk of coronavirus transmission.”

Bloomberg Businessweek explores why “America Just Can’t Get Enough Lysol.”

