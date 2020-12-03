A third monolith pops up: This is some kind of PR stunt, right?

Mysterious metal monoliths have popped up in Utah, Romania and now in California. And there’s still no clue as to how they got there or what (nefarious or marketing) purpose they serve.

Brands, which can always be counted on to do their duty, are working hard to solve the mystery. But social media users seem confident it’s all just a PR stunt.

This smells like a PR stunt, but if they actually get a monolith to Jupiter I'll be suitably impressed. https://t.co/QEGjYtBtJt — Jack (@Jac5Connor) December 3, 2020

mark my words, this is gonna turn out to be viral marketing for some godforsaken Hulu original series https://t.co/ozLsCteD6T — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 30, 2020

What do you think?