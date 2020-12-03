A third monolith pops up: This is some kind of PR stunt, right?

Added 1 hour ago

Or could it be…(insert gif of Ancient Aliens guy here).

Blog
Photo credit: Southwest Airlines' Twitter account
Photo credit: Southwest Airlines' Twitter account

Mysterious metal monoliths have popped up in Utah, Romania and now in California. And there’s still no clue as to how they got there or what (nefarious or marketing) purpose they serve. 

Brands, which can always be counted on to do their duty, are working hard to solve the mystery. But social media users seem confident it’s all just a PR stunt.

What do you think?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters