Powerscourt exec and PRWeek 30 Under 30 alumna takes Kosovo government comms role
Powerscourt senior consultant Donjeta Miftari - one of PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 for 2019 - has taken a role advising Kosovo’s Acting President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu on international media strategy.
