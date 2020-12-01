11 brands try to solve the monolith mystery

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Brands from Home Depot to McDonald’s theorize on the mysterious object and who took it.

Home Depot knows who is responsible for the disappearing monolith.
What is going on with the metal monolith that popped up in Utah and Romania and quickly vanished? And who took it?

Some brands have their own theories. McDonald’s and Southwest Airlines say they know what’s up, and Home Depot knows who is responsible for its disappearance.

Mystery solved? Here’s what 11 brands think is happening.

The Home Depot

McDonald’s

Sprite

Burger King

DiGiorno

Sour Patch Kids

Tetris

MoonPie

Southwest Airlines

Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

San Antonio Spurs

