11 brands try to solve the monolith mystery

What is going on with the metal monolith that popped up in Utah and Romania and quickly vanished? And who took it?

Some brands have their own theories. McDonald’s and Southwest Airlines say they know what’s up, and Home Depot knows who is responsible for its disappearance.

Mystery solved? Here’s what 11 brands think is happening.

The Home Depot

We found the culprit. pic.twitter.com/XEgpS8FTul — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) December 1, 2020

McDonald’s

welcome to McDonald's what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

Sprite

Aliens be like: "Take me to your spicy Sprite" ?? https://t.co/GAa3JAawHD — Sprite (@Sprite) December 1, 2020

Burger King

who did this pic.twitter.com/6ukko8wxfr — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 30, 2020

DiGiorno

We have no idea who delivered the monolith. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) December 1, 2020

Sour Patch Kids

Worth hiking into the desert to search for this. pic.twitter.com/5VJOFsomTP — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) November 30, 2020

Tetris

You see a monolith, we see a giant I-Tetrimino. pic.twitter.com/lI2vxE7XCr — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) November 30, 2020

MoonPie

Abduct me next please https://t.co/VsWLdxEcQX — MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 30, 2020

Southwest Airlines

Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

Naturally, as curators of the odd, unusual, and unknown, we’re on the hunt for the missing Utah monolith! We're offering $10K to the first person who comes forward as owner of the structure or who provides accurate information on where to find it! https://t.co/6pBbUrB3FI — Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) November 30, 2020

