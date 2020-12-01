11 brands try to solve the monolith mystery

What is going on with the metal monolith that popped up in Utah and Romania and quickly vanished? And who took it?
Some brands have their own theories. McDonald’s and Southwest Airlines say they know what’s up, and Home Depot knows who is responsible for its disappearance.
Mystery solved? Here’s what 11 brands think is happening.
The Home Depot
We found the culprit. pic.twitter.com/XEgpS8FTul— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) December 1, 2020
McDonald’s
welcome to McDonald's what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW— McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020
Sprite
Aliens be like: "Take me to your spicy Sprite" ?? https://t.co/GAa3JAawHD— Sprite (@Sprite) December 1, 2020
Burger King
who did this pic.twitter.com/6ukko8wxfr— Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 30, 2020
DiGiorno
We have no idea who delivered the monolith.— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) December 1, 2020
Sour Patch Kids
Worth hiking into the desert to search for this. pic.twitter.com/5VJOFsomTP— Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) November 30, 2020
Tetris
You see a monolith, we see a giant I-Tetrimino. pic.twitter.com/lI2vxE7XCr— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) November 30, 2020
MoonPie
Abduct me next please https://t.co/VsWLdxEcQX— MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 30, 2020
Southwest Airlines
Sorry y’all, we needed it back. https://t.co/tuOKj1igF7 pic.twitter.com/d3SOF4GeMS— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 29, 2020
Ripley’s Believe it or Not!
Naturally, as curators of the odd, unusual, and unknown, we’re on the hunt for the missing Utah monolith! We're offering $10K to the first person who comes forward as owner of the structure or who provides accurate information on where to find it! https://t.co/6pBbUrB3FI— Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) November 30, 2020
San Antonio Spurs
NEW: Mysterious monolith appears in San Antonio after Utah one vanishes pic.twitter.com/3r92gqKD54— Coyote (@SpursCoyote) December 1, 2020