‘This is what breaking the glass ceiling looks like’: Women in PR celebrate Biden’s all-female comms team

PR pros are celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to name an all-female White House communications team for his incoming administration.

Kate Bedingfield and Jen Psaki will be in the key roles of communications director and White House press secretary, respectively. Meanwhile, Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary and Symone Sanders will be senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Pili Tobar was appointed deputy White House communications director.

Here’s how 15 comms experts reacted on social media to the precedent-shattering news.