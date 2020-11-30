Former 4media MD and Paddy Power PR chief launch agency
4media Group’s former managing director and creative chief, David Cotgreave, has teamed up with Paddy Power’s former head of PR, Darren Haines, to launch Hound, a comms agency that opens for trading today.
