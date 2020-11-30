The regulator is baring its teeth: three ways financial comms should respond
Last month the financial services regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), made a bold move and threw the ban hammer at insurers’ practice of ‘price-walking’ – which means offering preferential rates to new customers.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>