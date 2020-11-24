Britain’s biggest mental health trust appoints first board-level comms director
Ranjeet Kaile has been appointed the first ever board-level director of communications, stakeholder engagement and public affairs at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, PRWeek can reveal.
