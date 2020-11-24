Less media relations and fewer campaigns: GCS chief reveals vision for government comms
Alex Aiken, executive director of the Government Communication Service, has outlined the future of government comms, which will include moving away from using traditional media to disseminate information and having fewer campaigns.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>