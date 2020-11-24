Agency wins international PR brief for 'world's most valuable horse race'
The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia has hired Square in the Air to handle the international PR, activation and social media promotion of The Saudi Cup 2021, following a competitive pitch process.
