What were the top 5 brand moments of 2020? Twitter asks users to weigh in

When Twitter asked users on Monday for the best brand moments of 2020, five examples kept popping up.

Ocean Spray

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca inspired the “Dreams” challenge when he posted a video of himself skateboarding while drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and listening to the Fleetwood Mac classic. In response, Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a truck and a honeymoon to a tropical destination of he and his fiancé’s choice.

for me, it was this tiktok of the "Ocean Spray Guy". this led to the CEO of Ocean Spray recreating the tiktok, giving him a truck, their sales going through the roof, and it put that Fleetwood Mac song in the top 10 after 40 years.



that tiktok now has over 70M views.

Steak-umm

Steak-umm’s social media manager also got major props for his effort to educate consumers on conspiracy theories. Earlier this year, he posted a nearly 400-word rant about coronavirus misinformation.

Existential crisis threads by @steak_umm clearly

It would be @steak_umm educating people about conspiracy theories and the dark holes they lead to.

Burger King

It looks like Twitter users aren’t all about brand wars. Many were touched by Burger King’s move this month to help all restaurant workers amid the pandemic, even those employed by competitors. The chain raised eyebrows when Burger King France urged people to order from McDonald’s.

For me, it was @BurgerKing asking customers to order from McDonald's.



Showing compassion for the hardest hit people, their front line employees who are still working through all the stressful headlines-- that's probably the best brand moment of 2020 for me.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Tweeters were also impressed with the way Four Seasons Total Landscaping quickly capitalized on its 15 minutes of fame. Thanks to an unusual and confusing press conference by President Donald Trump’s legal team, the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping business was thrust into the global spotlight. Its owners posted a message on social media expressing bipartisanship and almost immediately the company created merchandise for those who wanted to remember the bizarre historical moment.

Four Seasons Landscaping's 15 minutes of fame

Four seasons total landscaping capitalizing on this moment

Nike

Twitter users were fans of several Nike campaigns this year, but the brand’s Play Inside, Play for the World push particularly stood out for many people.

as the country came to a standstill, nike set the world stage at home by encouraging their community to stay safe.



it was timely. it was emotional. and during a time people when needed to find a purpose, it was necessary.