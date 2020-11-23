What were the top 5 brand moments of 2020? Twitter asks users to weigh in

Here are the favorites.

When Twitter asked users on Monday for the best brand moments of 2020, five examples kept popping up.

Here are the top five brand moments of 2020, according to Twitter users…

Ocean Spray
TikTok star Nathan Apodaca inspired the “Dreams” challenge when he posted a video of himself skateboarding while drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and listening to the Fleetwood Mac classic. In response, Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a truck and a honeymoon to a tropical destination of he and his fiancé’s choice.

Steak-umm
Steak-umm’s social media manager also got major props for his effort to educate consumers on conspiracy theories. Earlier this year, he posted a nearly 400-word rant about coronavirus misinformation.

Burger King
It looks like Twitter users aren’t all about brand wars. Many were touched by Burger King’s move this month to help all restaurant workers amid the pandemic, even those employed by competitors. The chain raised eyebrows when Burger King France urged people to order from McDonald’s.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Tweeters were also impressed with the way Four Seasons Total Landscaping quickly capitalized on its 15 minutes of fame. Thanks to an unusual and confusing press conference by President Donald Trump’s legal team, the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping business was thrust into the global spotlight. Its owners posted a message on social media expressing bipartisanship and almost immediately the company created merchandise for those who wanted to remember the bizarre historical moment.

Nike
Twitter users were fans of several Nike campaigns this year, but the brand’s Play Inside, Play for the World push particularly stood out for many people.

