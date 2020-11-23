Hancock faces questions over Luther Pendragon shareholder hired to advisory role
Gina Coladangelo, a shareholder in Luther Pendragon and marketing and comms director at Oliver Bonas, has benefited from her personal ties to health secretary Matt Hancock, according to newspaper reports at the weekend
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>