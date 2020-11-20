Just for Men trolls Rudy Giuliani: ‘We keep high-profile moments drip-free’

Hair-coloring brand Just for Men wants to clear up one thing about Rudy Giuliani’s rambling press conference: it had nothing to do with the mystery black liquid running down his face.

“Someone tell Mr. Giuliani...we’ve been keeping high-profile moments drip-free for more than 40 years,” the brand tweeted Thursday night.

Someone tell Mr. Giuliani...we’ve been keeping high-profile moments drip-free for more than 40 years. pic.twitter.com/zauoJVhTmy — Just For Men (@JustForMen) November 19, 2020

It was Just for Men’s first tweet since 2017.

We're enjoying our moment in the sun, @Angelica3313.?? pic.twitter.com/QKqfWm9ihF — Just For Men (@JustForMen) November 20, 2020

The press conference, of course, was supposed to focus on President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “elite strike force team” of lawyers detailing his long-shot efforts to overturn the election. But the conversation on social media quickly turned to whatever was dripping down the former New York City mayor’s face. Many Twitter users blamed Just for Men as the culprit, but Nicole Wingo of Washington, DC’s Barber of Hell’s Bottom told Slate what hair dye she thought Giuliani was wearing.

happy International Just for Men's Day pic.twitter.com/3Cb4FB93bF — The Eye of the Duck (@norkdork14) November 19, 2020

If I were Rudy Giuliani I would stop with these bullshit lawsuits and spend my time suing Just For Men. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) November 19, 2020