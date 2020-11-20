2020 PRWeek Holiday Contest

Send us your best holiday cheer — whether it's a holiday-related video, e-card or other creative.

Submissions can be made via our online portal through December 14. Once we compile a shortlist, voting will commence with the audience deciding who’s best. Winners and staff favorites will be announced prior to the holiday break.

Submission Options:

1. Single JPEG

No specific dimensions

Can be a single jpeg that contains multiple versions of a creative campaign such as a subway ad, next to a digital campaign, next to a page of an eBook, etc. but must be compiled in a single jpeg image

Should include a caption

No PDFs

2. YouTube Video

Can be any length

Should be public, not private or scheduled

Do not need to include a jpeg cover, just a YouTube URL and caption

3. Instagram Post

Submit URL of an Instagram post

Can be an Instagram post including a video, one jpeg, or a slideshow

If you have multiple images you would like to display separately in your submission, this can only be done by submitting a slideshow Instagram URL in the “Instagram Video” section of the form

Rules and Guidelines

The name entered in the submission will display with the creative. If you want a certain person, team or company to receive credit for the submission, please include it there. If you are submitting for someone else/the company as a whole, don’t include your name as it will display with the submission to the public.

There are no specific dimensions for jpeg posts.

You cannot submit a Vimeo link, only a YouTube link for videos.

Videos can be any length.

All submissions should include a caption. Captions are not limited by a certain number of characters. Captions can include links to websites, videos, social posts, etc, but the links will not be clickable.

PDFs will not be accepted.

Winners will be promoted on PRWeek’s site and across social channels.

Judging is solely under the discretion of PRWeek editors. PRWeek reserves the right to disqualify any entry that falls outside the scope of the contest.

For any questions, email alana.csaposs@haymarketmedia.com.

SUBMIT HERE