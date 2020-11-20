2020 PRWeek Holiday Contest

Send us your best holiday cheer! We're looking for entries with creative takes about the holidays this year.

Send us your best holiday cheer — whether it's a holiday-related video, e-card or other creative. 

Submissions can be made via our online portal through December 14. Once we compile a shortlist, voting will commence with the audience deciding who’s best. Winners and staff favorites will be announced prior to the holiday break.

Submission Options:

1. Single JPEG

  • No specific dimensions
  • Can be a single jpeg that contains multiple versions of a creative campaign such as a subway ad, next to a digital campaign, next to a page of an eBook, etc. but must be compiled in a single jpeg image
  • Should include a caption
  • No PDFs

2. YouTube Video

  • Can be any length

  • Should be public, not private or scheduled

  • Do not need to include a jpeg cover, just a YouTube URL and caption

3. Instagram Post

  • Submit URL of an Instagram post

  • Can be an Instagram post including a video, one jpeg, or a slideshow

  • If you have multiple images you would like to display separately in your submission, this can only be done by submitting a slideshow Instagram URL in the “Instagram Video” section of the form

Rules and Guidelines

  • The name entered in the submission will display with the creative. If you want a certain person, team or company to receive credit for the submission, please include it there. If you are submitting for someone else/the company as a whole, don’t include your name as it will display with the submission to the public.

  • There are no specific dimensions for jpeg posts.

  • You cannot submit a Vimeo link, only a YouTube link for videos.

  • Videos can be any length.

  • All submissions should include a caption. Captions are not limited by a certain number of characters. Captions can include links to websites, videos, social posts, etc, but the links will not be clickable. 

  • PDFs will not be accepted.

  • Winners will be promoted on PRWeek’s site and across social channels.

  • Judging is solely under the discretion of PRWeek editors. PRWeek reserves the right to disqualify any entry that falls outside the scope of the contest.

For any questions, email alana.csaposs@haymarketmedia.com.

SUBMIT HERE

