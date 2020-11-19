The PR Week: 11.20.2020: Virginia Devlin, Current Global

Virginia Devlin, CEO of Current Global, joined PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch to talk about how the agency has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, its pivot to virtual events following the examples of its global offices, being a part of IPG Dxtra and Chicago amidst civil unrest.

They also discuss who will be the public face of the Biden administration, Catherine Hernandez-Blades’ exit from Aflac, the Department of Health and Human Services’ $250 million “defeat despair” campaign, how brands should use Fleets, people moves and more.