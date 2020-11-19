The PR Week: 11.20.2020: Virginia Devlin, Current Global

Current Global’s CEO discussed the agency’s success moving into 2021, its changes during the pandemic and the top contenders for comms positions in the Biden administration.

Virginia Devlin, CEO of Current Global, joined PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch to talk about how the agency has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, its pivot to virtual events following the examples of its global offices, being a part of IPG Dxtra and Chicago amidst civil unrest.

They also discuss who will be the public face of the Biden administration, Catherine Hernandez-Bladesexit from Aflac, the Department of Health and Human Services’ $250 million “defeat despair” campaign, how brands should use Fleets, people moves and more.

