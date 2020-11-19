Are people being too mean to the raggedy Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

Rockefeller Center is defending the tree. Did it deserve to be roasted in the first place?

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a rather scrawny looking spruce. And because everyone is mean on Twitter, that doesn’t bode well for the tree on social media.

The result? Endless trolling. Influencer and former basketball star Rex Chapman tweeted that the sad tree is “2020 on brand,” while another user compared it to the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Center defended the 75-foot Norway spruce from Oneonta, New York, with a lighthearted tweet on Wednesday.


Should we all put our differences aside and give the tree a break? Plus, without the tree, we would have never met the tiny owl that has stolen everyone’s heart.

