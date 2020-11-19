Are people being too mean to the raggedy Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a rather scrawny looking spruce. And because everyone is mean on Twitter, that doesn’t bode well for the tree on social media.

The result? Endless trolling. Influencer and former basketball star Rex Chapman tweeted that the sad tree is “2020 on brand,” while another user compared it to the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Center defended the 75-foot Norway spruce from Oneonta, New York, with a lighthearted tweet on Wednesday.

Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2! ?? — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 18, 2020



Should we all put our differences aside and give the tree a break? Plus, without the tree, we would have never met the tiny owl that has stolen everyone’s heart.