Ex-TVC duo Myers and Bassin join The 10 Group
James Myers and Danielle Bassin, formerly group managing director and client services director, respectively, at agency TVC, which closed in the summer, have reunited with TVC founder Elaine Stern in new roles at her agency The 10 Group.
