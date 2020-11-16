'Sports leaders must be good communicators or risk undermining progress' - comms experts
Sports governing bodies need leaders with strong communications skills or risk undermining community and stakeholder goodwill, former football comms leaders have warned.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>