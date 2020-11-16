Mondelez and the self-delusion of brand purpose
The Ad Contrarian minces no words reacting to Mondelez's new 'Humaning' approach to marketing: "In any sober industry the perpetrators of this nonsense would be taken out back by grown-ups and beaten to a pulp."
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>