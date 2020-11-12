The PR Week: 11.13.2020: Joe Lockhart, Rational 360

As White House press secretary for President Bill Clinton, Joe Lockhart has unique insight into this year’s election results. The Rational 360 partner sat down with PRWeek’s Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley to talk about President-elect Joe Biden’s winning message, successes and failures by both parties and the future of communications in a Biden administration, as well as his advice for the next White House press secretary.

