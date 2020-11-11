The Houston Texans dismissed their award-winning PR head, but sports reporters have her back

HOUSTON: Sports reporters are defending Amy Palcic after she was fired from her role as VP of communications for the Houston Texans.

Palcic’s firing was first reported by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the NFL team dismissed her because she was no longer “a cultural fit.”

Palcic joined the Texans in 2013 and was the first woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. Since then, she was promoted from director to VP to lead PR, communications and publicity efforts for the Houston Texans' business and football operations, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her communications team won the 2017 Pete Rozelle award, presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff.

Earlier in her career, Palcic was VP of public affairs for George Faine Enterprises, director of marketing and PR for Premier Sports & Entertainment and director of comms for the Cleveland Browns.

Reporters from ESPN, Fox, NBC, Yahoo and other outlets stood up for Palcic on Twitter, with some calling the Texans’ move “shameful.”

Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, telling her she no longer was "a cultural fit", per sources. Palcic was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. She was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for best PR staff. She is widely respected — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

This is a stunning move.

Stunning.@amypalcic is one of the best media-relations people I’ve met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5. https://t.co/x6U3nA5nn5 — Peter King (@peter_king) November 11, 2020

Any culture @amypalcic isn’t fitting ... is a culture I’m questioning. Absurdly, the only woman running an NFL PR group ... but her being great at her job had nothing to do with being a woman https://t.co/dD7cxylQaN — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) November 11, 2020

Amy Palcic is not only one of the best in our game at what she does, she is an unbelievable person. What she’s done for that team behind the scenes through all the rough times the #texans organization has had over the last few years has been simply remarkable. https://t.co/0UvpC4ssjn — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 11, 2020

No joke, @amypalcic is literally one of the best PR people in the world.



The relationship she has with her players is virtually unprecedented.



Truth is, her being there hurts her brand much more.



Won't be on the market for long. https://t.co/DpvHaK36DT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 11, 2020

So, to be clear, @amypalcic is one of the most talented, dedicated and smart PR people I’ve ever known. Whoever hires her next will get the very best. https://t.co/fwqZgxh5eH — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 11, 2020

If @amypalcic isn't a cultural fit, there's something wrong with the culture. https://t.co/899ypdzJLY — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 11, 2020

This is crap. @amypalcic deserved better. Between Palcic and her predecessor @kevincooper44, #Texans don’t seem to understand what a good head of PR is. She was absolutely aces throughout Hurricane Harvey, too - when the org really needed it. https://t.co/ojzIqtt8fG — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 11, 2020

Good morning.@amypalcic is great.

That’s the tweet. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 11, 2020

A Texans representative was not immediately available for comment. Palcic also did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.