The Houston Texans dismissed their award-winning PR head, but sports reporters have her back

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

The NFL team reportedly dismissed Amy Palcic because she wasn’t “a cultural fit.”

News

HOUSTON: Sports reporters are defending Amy Palcic after she was fired from her role as VP of communications for the Houston Texans.

Palcic’s firing was first reported by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the NFL team dismissed her because she was no longer “a cultural fit.”

Palcic joined the Texans in 2013 and was the first woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. Since then, she was promoted from director to VP to lead PR, communications and publicity efforts for the Houston Texans' business and football operations, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her communications team won the 2017 Pete Rozelle award, presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff.

Earlier in her career, Palcic was VP of public affairs for George Faine Enterprises, director of marketing and PR for Premier Sports & Entertainment and director of comms for the Cleveland Browns.

Reporters from ESPN, Fox, NBC, Yahoo and other outlets stood up for Palcic on Twitter, with some calling the Texans’ move “shameful.”

A Texans representative was not immediately available for comment. Palcic also did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

