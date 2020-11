The Honorees

Cindi Berger Cindi Berger

chairman, Rogers & Cowan PMK Karen Hughes Karen Hughes

worldwide vice chair, BCW Global Michael Kempner Michael Kempner

founder and CEO, MWWPR

Chris LaPlaca Chris LaPlaca

SVP, corporate communications, ESPN Bea Perez Bea Perez

SVP, CCO, public affairs and sustainability officer, Coca-Cola Michael Sneed Michael Sneed

EVP, global corporate affairs and CCO, Johnson & Johnson

PRWeek set up its Hall of Fame in 2013 to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the communications industry.

Our eighth annual group of six inductees will be celebrated at a virtual gala on December 3. To register for this year's Hall of Fame virtual gala, please visit https://www. prweekhalloffame.com/

Join us to celebrate PR legends and institutions as we honor the 2020 Hall of Fame!

