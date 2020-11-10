HSE media chief takes deputy comms director role in government department
Jason Green, head of strategy, media and campaigns at the Health and Safety Executive, has been appointed interim deputy director of comms at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) amid a restructure of the comms team, PRWeek has learned.
