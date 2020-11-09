PR pros plot Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s next move

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Some sound and free advice for a small company thrust into the media spotlight.

Blog
That's not the Four Seasons. That's Four Seasons Total Landscaping behind Rudy Giuliani at Saturday's bizarre press conference. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
That's not the Four Seasons. That's Four Seasons Total Landscaping behind Rudy Giuliani at Saturday's bizarre press conference. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

On Saturday, Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia went from a tiny local business to a household name.

Thanks to an unusual and confusing press conference from President Donald Trump’s legal team, the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping business has been thrust into the global spotlight.

If Four Seasons Total Landscaping plays its cards right, the attention could be a boon for business.

Its owners posted a message on social media on Sunday, expressing bipartisanship and saying that merchandise will soon be available. And, voila, there it is.

What should the company do next? PRWeek posed the question to experts on Twitter. Here’s their advice.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters