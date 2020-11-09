PR pros plot Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s next move

On Saturday, Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia went from a tiny local business to a household name.

Thanks to an unusual and confusing press conference from President Donald Trump’s legal team, the Northeast Philadelphia landscaping business has been thrust into the global spotlight.

If Four Seasons Total Landscaping plays its cards right, the attention could be a boon for business.

Its owners posted a message on social media on Sunday, expressing bipartisanship and saying that merchandise will soon be available. And, voila, there it is.

What should the company do next? PRWeek posed the question to experts on Twitter. Here’s their advice.

Reach out to the National Park Service to bid on a subcontract to restore the WH Rose Garden. — Carol Blymire (@CarolBlymire) November 9, 2020

I would make sure I knew who my customers were and what they cared about and then I would send a note to them all explaining what happened. — bamonaghan (@bamonaghan) November 9, 2020

Announce that you will be caring for the WH lawn until January 20 and ask that Biden hire them as well as he is a President for all Americans — sarahsegal (@sarahsegal) November 9, 2020

Name change. The kind of attention they've gotten is not good for the business they are in. — Dark & Stormy (@CredibleContext) November 9, 2020

A pop up luxury hotel room in the parking lot FOR SURE. — Lisa Weser | The Cannabis Publicist® (@LisaWeser) November 9, 2020

Make America Rake Again — Robert Dowling (@RobertDowling) November 9, 2020

Issue a media advisory on a location tour. https://t.co/A6YEUw3by9 — lizbeth (@lizbethxal) November 9, 2020

Lots of #PR steps to help Four Seasons Landscaping but the lesson here is stay away from wild cannons like #Giuliani -- he is a PR disaster. https://t.co/f64PelHgHd — AJB Communications (@ajbcomms) November 9, 2020