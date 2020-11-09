Twitter users mock McDonald’s marketing team over McPlant name

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

But can you think of a better name?

Blog
McDonald's tested a plant-based burger in Ontario last year with more creative branding than "McPlant." (Photo credit: Getty Images).
McDonald's tested a plant-based burger in Ontario last year with more creative branding than "McPlant." (Photo credit: Getty Images).

McDonald’s is planning to test a meatless burger in several markets in 2021 and to add a line called “McPlant.” The name of the new menu offering instantly started trending on social media on Monday.

Some Twitter users mocked McDonald’s marketing team, labeling “McPlant” a “lazy” effort.

Others simply found the name “McPlant” unappetizing.

But not everyone hates it…

What’s your take?

