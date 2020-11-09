Twitter users mock McDonald’s marketing team over McPlant name

McDonald’s is planning to test a meatless burger in several markets in 2021 and to add a line called “McPlant.” The name of the new menu offering instantly started trending on social media on Monday.

Some Twitter users mocked McDonald’s marketing team, labeling “McPlant” a “lazy” effort.

The name "McPlant" is the result of companies demanding 5 years marketing experience for an entry level position. #DigitalMarketing https://t.co/v6bMhuktPk — Rob Gill ?? iwillvote.com (@vote4robgill) November 9, 2020

An entire marketing team and the best you could come up with was “McPlant”?!? ?????? https://t.co/rPwZ68IP58 — Shannon McBride (@IndyCarChick) November 9, 2020

“McPlant” sounds like they spent about 15 minutes in a marketing meeting and were just like, “Screw it! McPlant!” https://t.co/VI851sbOdP — Taylor BOOOOrown ?????? (@taylorsbrown) November 9, 2020

McDonald’s Exec: We have developed a meatless burger. What should we call it?



Marketing Team: Here us out......The McPlant!



McDonald’s Exec: pic.twitter.com/CHTF2fx6lr — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) November 9, 2020

In which McDonalds takes leftover corn stalks and potato skins, processes all of the remaining nutrition out of them, adds a ton of sugar and lard, and markets the result as meat-free McPlant. Which sounds like the first thing suggested in a marketing brainstorming session. https://t.co/ZH84dtbp16 — Cattus Malcontentis (@MalcontentCat) November 9, 2020

Others simply found the name “McPlant” unappetizing.

People want to eat McPlant? Sounds gross. — Alex Pitti ?? (@Alex__Pitti) November 9, 2020

But not everyone hates it…

I go for corny marketing. Jake from state farm is my dude and I am stoked on the mcplant. Let’s give it a chance. #chunkycowboy #plantpoweredfatass — Jackie Stranger (@JackRingca) November 9, 2020

What’s your take?