PR leaders question award of Government's £670k Vaccine Taskforce contract to Admiral Associates
Industry leaders are calling for greater transparency on the use of public funds after the chair of the Government’s Vaccine Taskforce issued a £670,000 contract to PR consultancy Admiral Associates.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>