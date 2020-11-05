The PR Week: 11.06.2020: Frank X. Shaw, Microsoft

Two days after the election and with results still rolling in, Frank X. Shaw, corporate VP of communications at Microsoft, sat down with The PR Week to chat about how election results will impact communications strategy, public trust in institutions, as well as Shaw’s experience in the U.S. Marine Corps and how it shaped his role as a communicator.



They also discussed PR pros’ picks for the presidential election, whether or not polling is dead, Gap’s political hoodie tweet, the launch of the 2021 PRWeek Global Awards and more.