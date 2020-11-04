Twitter fail: Gap deletes political hoodie tweet after backlash

What the retailer thought was “a message of unity” was quickly slammed as “tone deaf.”

As America waited for the results of the presidential election on Wednesday morning, Gap tweeted what it believed was a message of unity alongside a picture of a blue and red gap sweatshirt.

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward,” Gap tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Gap deleted the post after it was met with immediate mockery and backlash from social media users. Some accused the retailer of being tone deaf. New York Times reporter Sapna Maheshwari tweeted that a Gap spokesperson told her it was not a real hoodie for sale.

Some Twitter users stood up for Gap.

Gap told the Times that it meant well. 

“The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity," Gap said in a statement to the newspaper. "It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

