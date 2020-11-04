Whitehouse hires ex-Labour strategist and reveals fresh public affairs clients
Former Labour strategist Max Wilson has joined The Whitehouse Consultancy to lead its public affairs practice, as the agency announced several new client wins and an expanded brief with Hong Kong democracy campaigners.
