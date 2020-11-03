Heineken’s Stacey Tank to chair PRWeek Global Awards jury

Heineken’s Amsterdam-based chief corporate affairs and transformation officer Stacey Tank will serve as chair of jury for the 2021 PRWeek Global Awards, which open for entries today.

This year’s awards feature a total of 33 categories covering global campaigns, PR programmes, agencies, teams and individuals in both in-house and consultancy roles. They also feature the best of the best in Asia-Pacific, LatAm, Middle East and Europe outside the U.K.

“I feel incredibly honored to chair the global awards this year and hope we seize the moment as an opportunity to elevate work that can inspire us all to be better and do more to contribute to a brighter future,” said Tank.

The early bird entry deadline for entries is Wednesday, 13 January 2021, standard deadline is 27 January. The shortlisted entries will be unveiled in March 2021 and the awards winners will be honored in May 2021.

The awards are open to in-house marketing and PR departments, agencies, consultancies, and the individuals who work within them. Campaign categories are open to local work in addition to activations that cross national or regional borders.

An elite panel of judges from across the U.S., U.K., Europe, Asia, LatAm, Middle East and the Americas will review and score each entry submitted. If you would like to be considered for the 2021 judging panel, submit your nomination here.

"At a time of such global turmoil and uncertainty, leadership demonstrated by smart communications has never been more crucial," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek U.S. "The Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organisations in cross-region communications and the best work in individual international markets that have stepped up and responded to these challenges."

Jury chair Tank returned to Heineken in June having worked at The Home Depot since 2018, latterly holding a C-suite role leading the DIY retailer’s Installation Services and Measurement Services businesses, where she was responsible for billions of dollars of annual sales and more than 5,000 employees.

Tank previously ran corporate affairs at Heineken USA, spending three years with the company until 2015 when she joined The Home Depot as CCO.

“This was a year when a lot of us woke up every day asking ourselves if there was more we could be doing to bring our communities together when it felt like we were hurdling apart at breakneck speed,” said Tank.

“There were many moments when I felt paralyzed by the weight of the challenges we face and yet, when I pop my head up and see the work that companies and brands are leading to do their part in the world, it reminds me that every good intention, every small nudge toward a better future helps.”

In her latest role at Heineken, Tank reports to CEO Dolf van den Brink and oversees public affairs, sustainable development and global communications. She also supports change and transformation initiatives and sits on the brewing giant’s executive team.

Her prior experience includes nearly a decade at General Electric in a variety of international audit, finance, and communications roles, during which time she lived and worked in Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

Thirty-two categories are open for nominations, including four gold categories – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency. One category – Global Campaign of the Year – is chosen by the chair of jury and PRWeek’s editors.

In the 2020 awards, Global Campaign of the Year was won by Procter & Gamble for its Pantene Let Your Hair Down – Sueltate El Pelo campaign, produced by Omnicom’s MMK+ (Ketchum Brazil) agency group.