Pizza Hut CMO on pie, purpose and the pandemic
Pizza Hut’s APAC chief brand officer Pankaj Batra discusses marketing spend, how the brand spices up its market-specific offerings, learnings from Covid, and his belief that pizza is the ultimate egalitarian food.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>