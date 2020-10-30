PR leaders concerned for practitioners as UK 'mental health crisis' escalates
Mental health charity Mind has warned of a ‘second pandemic’ as calls to hospital and its helpline soar. PR leaders say increasing pressure, isolation and poorer access to help are fuelling a PR mental health crisis.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>