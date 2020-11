After the final day of the PRSA’s ICON 2020 conference, Garland Stansell, PRSA chair and chief communications officer of Children’s of Alabama, sat down with The PR Week to talk about highlights from the conference, diversity initiatives and its lengthy CEO search.

They also talked about PRWeek’s Health Influencer 50 list, WPP’s retention of the $600 million Walgreens Boots Alliance account, IPG’s rebrand of their CMG unit as DXTRA and Q3 results from Omnicom, WPP and more.